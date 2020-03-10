  • Bookmark this page

Large Cash and Drugs Seizure in Havant

Published: 10th March 2020 12:55

Officers have made some significant seizures this week as part of an ongoing drugs supply investigation.

Yesterday (Monday 9 March), more than £100,000 cash was seized from an address in High Lawn Way, Havant, along with a large quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

Three people have since been arrested as part of this investigation.

They are:

  • A 20-year-old man from Havant, arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
  • A 41-year-old woman from Havant, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
  • A 19-year-old woman from Havant, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

All three remain in custody at this time.

