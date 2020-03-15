CCTV Images Released in Fareham Assault Investigation

Published: 15th March 2020 11:31

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Fareham.

It took place at Slug and Lettuce in West Street at around 1.10am on Saturday 8 February.

A 27-year-old man was knocked unconscious when he was punched to the head by another man.

The victim sustained a swollen lip and bruising to his head and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The offender is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, having brown eyes and wearing a grey hooded top and jeans.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

If you have information, please call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200048778.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

