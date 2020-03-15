Appeal for Witnesses After Motorcyclist Suffers Life-threatening Injuries in Bishop's Waltham

Published: 15th March 2020 12:45

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Police were called at 2.36pm today (March 12) to a report of an incident involving two motorcycles and a Volkswagen Golf on Coppice Hill.

The Golf did not stop at the scene.

As a result, one of the motorcyclists has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it, particularly anyone with dash cam footage

They are also urging the driver of the Golf to contact them urgently.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference number 470..

Alternatively, you can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

