Portsmouth Leader announces 12-point plan

Published: 17th March 2020 12:47

Portsmouth City Council's Leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, has announced the following 12-point plan to address the current situation.

The Leader said: "This 12-point plan outlines some of the initial actions we will be taking to ensure our most vulnerable residents are protected. The people of this city are our utmost priority and we are committed to reducing the chance of residents becoming infected with the virus and providing whatever support we can to those that do."

The 12-point plan

  1. The City Council is setting up a helpline to direct residents to the correct professional medical advice on what to do, so residents can get this advice and not rely on rumour.
  2. The City Council's website and Facebook page will prominently show this advice and sign post residents to accurate sources of information. We will also use the HIVE to co-ordinate volunteers across the city.
  3. The City Council will work with Foodbanks in the city to give them access to the very generous offers local residents have made of food and volunteer time can best be used.
  4. Services are looking to reduce the number of face-to-face meetings needed and will try to carry out these meetings by phone.
  5. We are looking at opening up extra beds at City Council run homes to allow residents to be transferred out of QA to free up beds. This is expensive and will rely on Government financial support.
  6. I have written to all the main supermarkets to ask to meet with them to understand how we can protect supply of goods to all residents and how we get food to people who are self-isolating at home.
  7. In the same way we will look at removing the 9.30am start time for concessionary bus passes to allow more elderly and vulnerable residents to shop earlier when supermarkets may be quieter.
  8. We are increasing the cleaning in Council run buildings to try to stop infections spreading.
  9. Services providing food for the homeless are being hit with a loss of volunteers. The City Council will look to step into this area and provide meals for people who rely on this service.
  10. We are looking to see if we can provide food for children currently receive free school meals if schools are closed for an extended time.
  11. In care homes we are looking to reduce the chances of infection by increased cleaning and discouraging nonessential visits.
  12. Finally the City Council will write out directly to all elderly and disabled residents to let them know what the City Council is doing, to give them advice and offer them help

Keep updated on the latest information at www.portsmouth.gov.uk 

