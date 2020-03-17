Portsmouth Leader announces 12-point plan
|Published: 17th March 2020 12:47
Portsmouth City Council's Leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, has announced the following 12-point plan to address the current situation.
The Leader said: "This 12-point plan outlines some of the initial actions we will be taking to ensure our most vulnerable residents are protected. The people of this city are our utmost priority and we are committed to reducing the chance of residents becoming infected with the virus and providing whatever support we can to those that do."
The 12-point plan
Keep updated on the latest information at www.portsmouth.gov.uk
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.