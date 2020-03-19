Portsmouth City Council - Coronavirus - assistance for vulnerable residents

The council has written to all vulnerable people in the city to make sure they know where to find additional help or support.

From 20 March all existing concessionary bus travel passes for older Portsmouth residents can be used at any time of day for journeys starting in Portsmouth. People should check www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus and consider the general health advice before using public transport. People across the city are stepping up to help their local communities. To make sure resources are being used effectively, HIVE Portsmouth is working with Solent NHS Trust, Portsmouth CCG and Portsmouth City Council together with the organisations across Portsmouth to provide a coordinated community response for those who are self-isolating and need additional support. Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader Portsmouth City Council said: "We understand that many residents will have concerns, especially those who are living alone. We're doing everything we can to maintain our essential services during this difficult period and to provide additional support to those who need it. The situation is changing quickly but we're doing our utmost to keep residents informed." "We urge everyone to follow the latest government advice and check the council website for the latest local advice." The Leader of the council has also written to supermarkets to ensure that vulnerable residents are able to get the basic supplies they need. https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/coronavirus-covid-19/supermarkets-in-portsmouth-coronavirus-information Businesses and individuals that want to help can register on the HIVE Portsmouth website: www.hiveportsmouth.org.uk Those who have access to the internet can get the latest health advice via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus Anyone with a health related question should contact NHS 111 online service www.111.nhs.uk/covid-19 If you need information or advice about services in Portsmouth, or you need some additional help because you are unable to go out because of coronavirus, you'll find all the latest information on our website, including details of which services are closed at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus For anyone who doesn’t have access to the internet there is a phone line available - 023 9268 8004 with a recorded message with all the latest information. People can also call this number if they need additional support, such as with getting shopping or prescriptions