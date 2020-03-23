Chief Executive of Portsmouth Hospitals Trust Urges Everyone to Stay at Home Where Possible

Published: 23rd March 2020 12:34

Mark Cubbon, Chief Executive at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, about staying at home where possible.





Mr Cubbon said, “The health, safety and wellbeing of our patients, our communities and individuals and teams across the organisation is our absolute priority.

“Everyone should follow the expert national guidance on social distancing and self-isolation and stay at home wherever possible, to help limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), protect the most vulnerable people in our communities and our NHS.

“We know that this is a worrying time and we continue to work closely with national health and safety bodies and follow national guidance to ensure that all of our practices are safe and meet the necessary requirements.”

#stayhomesavelives

