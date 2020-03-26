Suspended Parking Charges in Portsmouth

Published: 26th March 2020 19:27

Portsmouth City Council has suspended all of its paid for parking in the city as part of its measures to support the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The council has said that removing some parking restrictions will help take pressure off of busy residential roads in Portsmouth that have more cars parked on them while people are staying at home and will allow council staff to focus on delivering critical services.

Parking enforcement teams will continue to work but will be focused on stopping illegal parking on yellow lines that prevents access for emergency services or home deliveries that residents are currently relying on. Disabled parking bays and electric charging bays will also continue to be enforced.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said "It is important that we all work together to support our key workers. We will suspend the parking charges and we need you to stay at home and only make essential journeys. And when making those journeys remember the importance of social distancing.

"I would also like to encourage those that have a commercial vehicle that is not your primary way of travelling to park it within the council car parks to reduce the pressure on residential parking. This will means more key workers will be able to find a space when they come home late at night. When this has all ended, we will make sure everyone is informed when they should collect their vehicle. As always during this time we urge everyone to follow the latest government advice and check the council website for the latest local advice."

The suspension of paid for parking in Portsmouth City Council car parks and on- street pay and display parking has come into effect immediately.

