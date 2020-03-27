  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Bin Collections

Published: 27th March 2020 06:39

Following Government advice that is designed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, Portsmouth City Council council has taken a number of steps to help ensure the wellbeing of customers, staff and the wider community, while also keeping essential services running.

Currently, rubbish and recycling collections remain unaffected. Please continue to recycle your items as before. The following can be recycled:

  • Paper
  • Cardboard
  • Plastic bottles (please rinse and flatten)
  • Food and drink cans/tins (please rinse)
  • Aerosol cans

Some services are suspended until further notice: 

  • Bulky collections
  • Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRC) are now closed
  • Textile banks are now closed
  • Clinical waste collections may also be affected

Portsmouth City Council will keep the community updated by publishing information at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus, social media channels and email updates. 

A spokesperson said, "It may be tempting to de-clutter if you are at home, but services will be stretched. We ask for your cooperation in keeping waste to a minimum and working with the council to ensure that we can manage the city's waste."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies