Bin Collections

Published: 27th March 2020 06:39

Following Government advice that is designed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, Portsmouth City Council council has taken a number of steps to help ensure the wellbeing of customers, staff and the wider community, while also keeping essential services running.

Currently, rubbish and recycling collections remain unaffected. Please continue to recycle your items as before. The following can be recycled:

Paper

Cardboard

Plastic bottles (please rinse and flatten)

Food and drink cans/tins (please rinse)

Aerosol cans

Some services are suspended until further notice:

Bulky collections

Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRC) are now closed

Textile banks are now closed

Clinical waste collections may also be affected

Portsmouth City Council will keep the community updated by publishing information at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus, social media channels and email updates.

A spokesperson said, "It may be tempting to de-clutter if you are at home, but services will be stretched. We ask for your cooperation in keeping waste to a minimum and working with the council to ensure that we can manage the city's waste."

