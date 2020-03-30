  • Bookmark this page

Portchester Crematorium Closed to the Public

Published: 30th March 2020 16:31

In response to the ongoing Coronavirus situation, and as part of the overall strategy to reduce the spread of the virus, Portchester crematorium and its grounds are now closed to members of the public.

Funeral services will continue to go ahead but can only be attended by immediate family provided they are not experiencing any symptoms of Coronavirus or self-isolating. This includes:

  • Spouse/partner;
  • parents/carers;
  • siblings;
  • children (and partners).

The waiting rooms are closed, and mourners are being asked to stay in their cars or wait outside, following the Government’s guidelines on social distancing. The Crematorium Office is also closed to members of the public; however, any enquiries can be dealt by contacting the Crematorium Office directly via phone on 01329 822533.

A spokesperson said, "We understand that these new measures may be distressing to some, but they are essential in reducing the spread of coronavirus through gatherings, whilst continuing to follow the Government’s advice."

