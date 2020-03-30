Portsmouth

Man Charged After Police Officer Is Allegedly Spat and Coughed At Published: 30th March 2020 18:01



Scott Sleet, 42, of Dursley Crescent, Portsmouth, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.



It comes following the incident in Olinda Street, Portsmouth, at 10.10pm on Saturday (March 28).



Mr Sleet appeared at Portsmouth magistrates Court this morning and was bailed with conditions to appear next in court on May 12.



