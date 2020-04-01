  • Bookmark this page

Park and Ride Car Park Open for Commercial Vehicles and Residents

Published: 1st April 2020 17:42

Local residents and owners of commercial vehicles can park for free in the Park and Ride car park in Tipner for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

Portsmouth City Council re-opened the car park on Wednesday 1 April to help relieve some of the pressure in residential areas that are currently overcrowded with parked vehicles. It's hoped the decision to re-open will help key workers who are struggling to park when they get home.

Residents are encouraged, where possible, to park their vehicles at this location. The council are also appealing to businesses with commercial vehicles that are not in use to do the same.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Transport and Transportation, said "Many frontline workers are finding it impossible to get a parking space when they finish often a 12 hour shift. Part of the problem is that now many businesses are shut there are additional commercial vehicles on our streets.

"We urge anyone with a commercial vehicle that is not being used to park for free at the Park and Ride in Tipner. This will give our frontline workers the opportunity to park with ease during this difficult time."

The Park and Ride service is currently closed until further notice, so anyone parking at the car park will need to make their own way home from the site. For the latest updates on parking and advice for residents, please visit https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-advice-for-residents

For the latest on changes to Portsmouth City Council services please check https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus

Comments

