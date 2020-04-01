QA Sets up Drop Off Point

Published: 1st April 2020 20:31

A drop off station to enable people to drop off essential items to be delivered to loved ones on the wards has been set up at QA Hospital.

This drop off station will be located outside the main entrance of QA Hospital on A level and will be for relatives to drop essential items off, as well as collecting items that patients may want taken home such as washing or valuables.

If you have property that you would like relatives to collect from the hospital please ensure these are brought down to the main entrance before 9am in a clear plastic bag with the relatives details clearly attached.

Drop off and pick up will be available between 10am and 1pm Monday to Friday for the public.

Weekend drop off and collection will be confirmed shortly.

When you drop off items, you will be asked to fill in a form with some basic contact details. This area will be manned only between 10am and 1pm and once finished staff will ensure that the bags are all distributed to their owners.

Please ensure you are adhering to social distancing when dropping items off and that you are only leaving essential items with our teams.

