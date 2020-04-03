Essential Work on the Roads Prioritised

Published: 3rd April 2020 14:24

Portsmouth City Council and its Highways PFI partner Colas have changed the roadworks programme to help keep workers and the public safe during the corona virus restrictions.

Key maintenance and emergency works will continue, to make sure the road network remains safe for people who have to make essential journeys.

A reduced programme for road sweepers is in place to continue the essential work of keeping gutters clear on roads.

All planned highways works have been suspended reducing the number of staff that are required to work out on the highway.

Some utility works will continue such as emergencies or important works in line with government guidance. For example the waste pipe work on the Eastern Road by Southern Water that is currently underway.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet member for traffic and transportation said: "Essential maintenance and emergency work on our roads plays a vital role in making sure emergency vehicles, deliveries and key workers can get around the city.

"The teams are following the government social distancing guidance and in support of this anyone passing roadworks should do the same. Keeping our roads safe is essential"

The council and its partner Colas will monitor the situation and continually review the measures in line with governmental guidance. The roadworks programme will be reinstated when the current crisis is over.

