  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Essential Work on the Roads Prioritised

Published: 3rd April 2020 14:24

Portsmouth City Council and its Highways PFI partner Colas have changed the roadworks programme to help keep workers and the public safe during the corona virus restrictions.

Key maintenance and emergency works will continue, to make sure the road network remains safe for people who have to make essential journeys.

A reduced programme for road sweepers is in place to continue the essential work of keeping gutters clear on roads.

All planned highways works have been suspended reducing the number of staff that are required to work out on the highway.

Some utility works will continue such as emergencies or important works in line with government guidance. For example the waste pipe work on the Eastern Road by Southern Water that is currently underway.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet member for traffic and transportation said: "Essential maintenance and emergency work on our roads plays a vital role in making sure emergency vehicles, deliveries and key workers can get around the city.

"The teams are following the government social distancing guidance and in support of this anyone passing roadworks should do the same. Keeping our roads safe is essential"

The council and its partner Colas will monitor the situation and continually review the measures in line with governmental guidance.  The roadworks programme will be reinstated when the current crisis is over.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies