  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Don’t Pay Over the Odds During the Pandemic

Published: 3rd April 2020 19:53

Portsmouth City Council's Trading Standards team has had reports of some businesses behaving unfairly during the current Coronavirus crisis.

The types of complaints they’ve received about businesses include: businesses asking a higher price to that displayed; inflated or higher than usual prices for items - such as household essentials, cleaning products and toilet roll; and traders making unsubstantiated health claims about products relating to coronavirus.

If you've experienced any of these issues - businesses charging much more for goods and items than they would normally, or businesses behaving unfairly - you can report these issues our Trading Standards team.  The information will help them to develop an understanding of any issues businesses are experiencing, and may be used when considering if enforcement action is appropriate.

Visit the website www.portsmouth.gov.uk for the 'advice for residents during coronavirus' pages to report issues in the product pricing section.  https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-advice-for-residents#shops

https://bit.ly/2R4I0pp

Cllr Pitt, Deputy Leader Portsmouth City Council said, "It's important that businesses all play fair during this crisis and don’t inflate prices for consumers for items which may be in higher demand than normal.  Our shops and supermarkets are well stocked and managing customers' social distancing when they're shopping, and there's no need to hoard items, as it only deprives others.

"If businesses inflate prices, we want to know so that we can take action to make sure that everyone - especially the most vulnerable and our most valued NHS and key workers - are able to get what they need, when they need it and at a fair and reasonable price.  We're all in this together and should continue to support each other in every way possible. 

"Please keep following the government's advice to stay in and check the council website for the all the latest local information, help and advice."


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies