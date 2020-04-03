Don’t Pay Over the Odds During the Pandemic

Published: 3rd April 2020 19:53

Portsmouth City Council's Trading Standards team has had reports of some businesses behaving unfairly during the current Coronavirus crisis.

The types of complaints they’ve received about businesses include: businesses asking a higher price to that displayed; inflated or higher than usual prices for items - such as household essentials, cleaning products and toilet roll; and traders making unsubstantiated health claims about products relating to coronavirus.

If you've experienced any of these issues - businesses charging much more for goods and items than they would normally, or businesses behaving unfairly - you can report these issues our Trading Standards team. The information will help them to develop an understanding of any issues businesses are experiencing, and may be used when considering if enforcement action is appropriate.

Visit the website www.portsmouth.gov.uk for the 'advice for residents during coronavirus' pages to report issues in the product pricing section. https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-advice-for-residents#shops

Cllr Pitt, Deputy Leader Portsmouth City Council said, "It's important that businesses all play fair during this crisis and don’t inflate prices for consumers for items which may be in higher demand than normal. Our shops and supermarkets are well stocked and managing customers' social distancing when they're shopping, and there's no need to hoard items, as it only deprives others.

"If businesses inflate prices, we want to know so that we can take action to make sure that everyone - especially the most vulnerable and our most valued NHS and key workers - are able to get what they need, when they need it and at a fair and reasonable price. We're all in this together and should continue to support each other in every way possible.



"Please keep following the government's advice to stay in and check the council website for the all the latest local information, help and advice."

