Coronavirus Cases in Harry Sotnick House

Published: 6th April 2020 15:37

Five residents of Harry Sotnick House in Portsmouth have passed away. Four were showing symptoms of coronavirus and one was not. There has been no formal diagnosis through testing for these cases, as Public Health England guidance states tests should not be used if there will be no change to the care given.

There are currently a number of other residents who are currently showing coronavirus symptoms. They are being cared for in isolation within the home.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care said: "This is an incredibly sad and difficult time for our residents and families. Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who are concerned about the wellbeing of the people in our care.

"We are doing all we can to keep our residents and staff as safe as possible, and are following the infection control processes we have put in place for COVID-19. We are working with Public Health England specialists. We have shared our plans with them, and they have endorsed the approach we are taking. We're keeping families updated on everything we are doing."

Measures taken in Harry Sotnick House include:

Caring for all residents in isolation to manage the spread of infection.

Increasing our cleaning regime across the home.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) in line with Public Health England guidance.

The home has been closed to visitors since 22 March 2020.

The families and carers of Harry Sotnick House residents have been written to and are being supported by members of staff at the home.

