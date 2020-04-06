New Volunteer Force Starts Work in Gosport

Published: 6th April 2020 16:01

Almost 340 kind-hearted volunteers have offered to help vulnerable people in Gosport during the coronavirus emergency.

They have responded to a call from the new Gosport Community Response service, set up by Gosport Borough Council and Gosport Voluntary Action less than two weeks ago.

Volunteers are being trained in batches and sent out to help with tasks such as picking up shopping, collecting prescriptions or simply chatting to a lonely person on the phone.

So far well over 200 requests for help have come into the service.

It is designed to help the most vulnerable people in the borough, who are isolated at home and have no other source of help.

Cllr Mark Hook, Leader of the Council, said: "This is a great response from local people in a short space of time, and I'm sure many more will be coming forward. It shows what a strong community spirit we have in the borough."

Ian Reeves, chair of GVA, said “The initial response has been tremendous. It's enabled us to respond rapidly to requests for help, and I would like to thank the volunteers and the GVA staff for their efforts to support those in need."

To request help, or to volunteer, people in the borough can:

go to www.gva.org.uk/coronavirus

or call the council's community helpline: 023 9254 5588, open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

The council and GVA are gathering a full picture of the voluntary action taking place throughout Gosport, what support is on offer and what is needed by groups giving support.

They are setting up a central directory of Gosport groups offering support, which will be on the GVA’s website, so the most vulnerable people can find the help they need.

Groups offering support in relation to the coronavirus situation in Gosport are encouraged to register at www.gva.org.uk/coronavirus

The Gosport service is linked to the Hampshire County Council coronavirus helpline, Hantshelp4vulnerable, which offers information and advice, as well as practical support, to frail or vulnerable residents who do not have support from families, friends or their local community. It can be contacted at weekends, as well as weekdays, on 0333 370 4000, from 9am to 5pm. For more information search 'helpline' at www.hants.gov.uk

