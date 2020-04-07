Man Charged With Carrying Knife in Portsmouth

Published: 7th April 2020 12:39

A man has been charged for walking around Portsmouth carrying a large knife.

Lee Ryder, 52, of Temple Street, Portsmouth, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

It comes after officers received reports of a man seen carrying a large knife in April Way, just before 7pm on Sunday (April 5).

Lee Ryder is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on April 21.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said, "We know these are very different times for us all right now but we want to reassure our community that our officers are still out patrolling our neighbourhoods and tackling crime.

"While you are all doing the right thing by staying at home, we are working hard to keep our city safe."

