  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man Charged With Carrying Knife in Portsmouth

Published: 7th April 2020 12:39

A man has been charged for walking around Portsmouth carrying a large knife.

Lee Ryder, 52, of Temple Street, Portsmouth, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

It comes after officers received reports of a man seen carrying a large knife in April Way, just before 7pm on Sunday (April 5).

Lee Ryder is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on April 21.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said, "We know these are very different times for us all right now but we want to reassure our community that our officers are still out patrolling our neighbourhoods and tackling crime.

"While you are all doing the right thing by staying at home, we are working hard to keep our city safe."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies