Council Thanks Portsmouth Businesses

Published: 8th April 2020 15:50

Businesses in Portsmouth have been going the extra mile to help during the coronavirus pandemic say Portsmouth City Council, who have praised local businesses for stepping forward to help.

Items needed during the crisis such as PPE, food, bags, mobile phones and even refrigerated units have all been donated by generous local businesses to help those most in need.

Just a few examples of generosity seen in the city include:

Donations of PPE from Hover Travel, Pall Europe, University of Portsmouth and L3 Harris

Mobile phones from Curatrix and Airbus

Food donations from local food manufacturers, supermarkets, café's and fast food restaurants including; Quattro foods, Bookers, Morrisons, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Spar, Prazerers Portugese Deli, Andres Cafe, Café de Castro, Marina Bar, PFC Fratton pies, McDonalds, KFC, You Trust and St Simons Church food banks

Carrier bags from Le Creuset in Gunwharf and fruit and veg bags from Tesco

Landsec/Gunwharf have donated Easter Eggs and £4,000 to Pompey in the Community

Refrigerated containers from Geest Line and the Royal Navy (transported by PCM Construction), as well as use of fridge/freezers at Portsmouth Football Club

Offers of cars and drivers from Rolls Royce

Victorious Events supporting volunteer coordination and marketing and communications for the Hive

Several Portsmouth businesses are currently looking into producing face guards and developing alternatives to hand sanitiser. More details to follow once approved.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care said: "Thank you so much to all the organisations and individuals who have stepped in to support at this challenging time. There is still a need for more PPE equipment like hand sanitisers to help our essential workers who are supporting some of our most vulnerable residents including elderly, disabled, homeless people and those with substance misuse or mental illness, so if you have any that you are able to donate please get in touch."

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development & Deputy Leader said: "We have seen an overwhelming immediate response by companies in Portsmouth ready to help those in need during these uncertain times. It is a true testament to the sense of community in our city. Thank you to everyone who has helped.

"We urge everyone to follow the latest government advice and check the council website for the latest local information."

If you can help provide PPE to protect the key workers who are delivering services on a daily basis please email COVIDdonations@hantsfire.gov.uk

