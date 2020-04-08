  • Bookmark this page

Dedicated Bike Doctor Clinics for Key Workers

Published: 8th April 2020 15:55

Special Bike Doctor clinics have been arranged to keep Portsmouth's key workers on the road, thanks to Portsmouth City Council and Community Cycle Hub.

From Tuesday 14 April, key workers who rely on a bike to get around can have their bike checked for free and, where possible, repaired.

Bike Doctors will be on hand every Tuesday (from 14 April) between 10am and 4pm at the Community Cycle Hub on Winston Churchill Avenue (opposite the police station). 

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth's Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said:

"We want to help our key workers whenever we can. We are grateful to our partners at Community Cycle Hub who provide this service, and help keep our key workers on the road."  

Experienced bike mechanics will thoroughly check bikes to ensure they are fit for the road. Any minor adjustments or basic repairs will be made there and then, with advice given for any major repairs. 

There's no need to book, but residents will need to take ID along to show that they employed as a key or essential worker. Customers will be guided to the back of the shop to wait so social distancing rules can be followed. 

To reduce the spread of coronavirus, the Commercial Road and Cosham High Street Bike Doctor clinics have been suspended until further notice.

