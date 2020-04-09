Bus Operators Work Together in Portsmouth

Published: 9th April 2020 20:47

Portsmouth City Council has announed that during the pandemic, First Bus and Stagecoach have agreed to accept each other's tickets on common sections of route within the Greater Portsmouth area from today Thursday 9 April.

Announcing the agreement, Cllr Lynne Stagg Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said: "Buses are providing an essential service for people at this critical time. This new agreement means that people making essential journeys can catch the first bus which comes along even if they have a ticket with the other bus company."

During the coronavirus outbreak stay at home. You should only use transport:

to get essential items, such as food or medicine

to go to support a vulnerable person

to get to and from work, if you cannot work from home

if you work in transport, for example, you are a driver

Before any essential travel, plan your journey. Operators are operating reduced services. More information can be found on the website: https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/coronavirus-covid-19/public-transport-and-spaces-coronavirus-information

