Avoid Use of Sky Lanterns Fire and Rescue Warn

Published: 15th April 2020 16:38

Hampshire Fire and Rescue are telling residents that sky lanterns pose a serious fire hazard at a time when all emergency services are already under increased pressure Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned.

Communities have been showing their solidarity for NHS workers by taking part in the weekly Clap for Carers. Every week whole communities have been joining together to clap, cheer and make music to show their support. Unfortunately, a growing number of people are also setting off sky lanterns.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) released a statement last week urging people to avoid the use of sky lanterns. Despite this warning, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service are still receiving reports of people setting these off across the county. This is a worrying trend which poses a serious risk to the community.

Lanterns which are highly flammable can lead to wildfires, endanger livestock and other wildlife, and increase the risk of fire to thatched properties and hazardous material sites.

Group Manager for Community Safety at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, Glenn Bowyer said:

“We understand people wanting to show their support for NHS workers, but we urge people to avoid using sky lanterns. It puts additional pressure on fire services and could potentially put further strain on the NHS.

Responding to fires caused by sky lanterns means firefighters wasting valuable time and resources on avoidable incidents.

This time could be spent working with other emergency services to support vulnerable members of our community during these challenging times. So please, support this message, so we can better support the community in which we serve.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.