  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Avoid Use of Sky Lanterns Fire and Rescue Warn

Published: 15th April 2020 16:38

Hampshire Fire and Rescue are telling residents that sky lanterns pose a serious fire hazard at a time when all emergency services are already under increased pressure Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned.

Communities have been showing their solidarity for NHS workers by taking part in the weekly Clap for Carers. Every week whole communities have been joining together to clap, cheer and make music to show their support. Unfortunately, a growing number of people are also setting off sky lanterns.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) released a statement last week urging people to avoid the use of sky lanterns. Despite this warning, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service are still receiving reports of people setting these off across the county. This is a worrying trend which poses a serious risk to the community. 

Lanterns which are highly flammable can lead to wildfires, endanger livestock and other wildlife, and increase the risk of fire to thatched properties and hazardous material sites.

Group Manager for Community Safety at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, Glenn Bowyer said:

 “We understand people wanting to show their support for NHS workers, but we urge people to avoid using sky lanterns. It puts additional pressure on fire services and could potentially put further strain on the NHS.

Responding to fires caused by sky lanterns means firefighters wasting valuable time and resources on avoidable incidents.

This time could be spent working with other emergency services to support vulnerable members of our community during these challenging times. So please, support this message, so we can better support the community in which we serve.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies