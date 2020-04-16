Creative Businesses Launch ‘Artsmouth’ – the Free Online Local Art Gallery

Author: Angus Day Published: 16th April 2020 16:21

Us locals know that Portsmouth is awash with artistic talent that brightens our streets and homes.

But in these times of ‘keeping ourselves apart, to keep us together’, it has become harder for our visual artists to reach those who love and support what they create.

So two local creative businesses have launched ‘Artsmouth' – an online gallery of virtual exhibitions with a variety of styles and subjects – but always by artists with strong ties to Portsmouth.

Portsdown Graphic Design and Tiny Engines – who have already been successfully working together, supplying print and website design services to local companies and organisations – created the gallery in the knowledge that local art is a positive contributor to our city’s wellbeing and economy – from market stalls to factory walls, it is all too often underestimated just how much there is and just how good it is!

"Artsmouth is the result of wanting to help our local creative community gain much needed publicity and support in a time of uncertainty, worry and isolation,” say the creators. "It is all about the art – it is free to view and free to exhibit – we just ask you to pay a visit!"

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the artists who got involved and kindly shared their work. If you like what you see on Artsmouth, please spread the word and share on your social media – and why not give the artists a ‘follow’ or a ‘like’ or leave a comment on their social media – It’s always appreciated!”



Art fans can head over to artsmouth.co.uk to view the latest exhibition.



