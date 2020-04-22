Appeal for witnesses after Collision in Waterlooville

Published: 22nd April 2020 20:52

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Waterlooville.

The collision took place at around 4.30pm yesterday (21 April) on Maurepas Way, Waterlooville.

A cyclist was travelling south on Maurepas Way, near to the Asda, when he was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The van then drove off without stopping.

The cyclist, a 56-year-old man from Portsmouth, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital as a precaution and received minor injuries.

The van driver has been described as a white man, between 40-50 years of age, with a bald head.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak with anyone who might be able to assist their enquiries.

Were you in the area at the time? Or perhaps you have dash came footage showing the moments leading up to the collision?

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44200140748.

