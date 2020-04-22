  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses after Collision in Waterlooville

Published: 22nd April 2020 20:52

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Waterlooville.

The collision took place at around 4.30pm yesterday (21 April) on Maurepas Way, Waterlooville.

A cyclist was travelling south on Maurepas Way, near to the Asda, when he was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The van then drove off without stopping.

The cyclist, a 56-year-old man from Portsmouth, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital as a precaution and received minor injuries.

The van driver has been described as a white man, between 40-50 years of age, with a bald head.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak with anyone who might be able to assist their enquiries.

Were you in the area at the time? Or perhaps you have dash came footage showing the moments leading up to the collision?

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44200140748.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies