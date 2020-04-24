  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Man Jailed After Coughing in the Face of Shopper

Published: 24th April 2020 15:05
A man was today jailed for four months after he coughed in the face of a shopper in Portsmouth.
 
Gary Phillip Saunders was arrested after the incident in Cornucopia in Osborne Road, Southsea, on Tuesday, April 14.
 
The 60-year-old entered the store at around 6pm, initially queuing two metres behind his victim, who was being served at the till.
 
However, Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Saunders then stepped closer, with the man in front of him asking him to move back again.
 
It was heard Saunders became abusive towards the man, threatening him before deliberately aiming an exaggerated cough at his face.
 
Saunders, of Osborne Road, Southsea, pleaded guilty to common assault and was jailed.
 
PC Mark Pilsworth, of the Southsea Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Coughing in anyone’s face is disgusting, but to weaponise coughing at a time like this is thoroughly despicable and will not be tolerated. 
 
“Saunders’ actions caused unnecessary concern for his victim, when he had simply been asked to ensure he was not getting to close.
 
“I hope this sentence serves as a warning to everyone that we will take action if you choose to behave in this manner.”
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies