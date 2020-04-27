  • Bookmark this page

Seafront Road Closure From 1 May

Published: 27th April 2020 14:28

More people are choosing to cycle, jog or take short walks with their families as part of their daily exercise routine and to support this Portsmouth City Council will be closing the majority of the seafront road to vehicles from 1 May.

The road will be closed from 6am on Friday 1 May along two sections; between the Ocean at the End of The Lane (Western end of Canoe Lake) and St George's Road and from the D-Day Car Park to Hovertravel.

Emergency Services and businesses along the closed sections will have access at all times. 

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said "In response to residents' requests, we are helping those local to the seafront to stay safe whilst exercising by closing the majority of the seafront road to vehicles.

"I would also like to remind you to stay at home unless you are making an essential journey. When walking, running or cycling social distance and stay at least 2m from others."

The council is investigating other roads that could be closed to help social distancing while exercising during the coronavirus outbreak.

