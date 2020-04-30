  • Bookmark this page

Man Charged After two Paramedics Assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 30th April 2020 14:58

A man has been charged after two paramedics were assaulted while on duty yesterday in Portsmouth.

Tony Andrews, 48, of Fourth Street, Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

It comes after officers were called to Fratton Way at 2.15pm yesterday (April 29), to reports of two paramedics who had been assaulted by a man who had punched and kicked them. The paramedics suffered injuries but did not require hospital treatment. 

Mr Andrews is due to appear at Portsmouth magistrates Court on May 28.

