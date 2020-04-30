Plans for Portsmouth household waste recycling centre to reopen

Portsmouth Council is working with partners on plans to allow residents safe access to the Port Solent site.

This date is subject to further guidance expected from the government next week on travel to an HWRC during the COVID-19 outbreak. The HWRC was temporarily closed at the end of March following the government’s announcement that people should stay at home to protect the NHS and prevent the spread of Coronavirus, and only travel for very limited and specific reasons.

Portsmouth's HWRC is part of a contract involving Hampshire and Southampton councils so all three areas are working on plans together, along with Veolia, the company that operates the sites.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said: "We know how important the household waste and recycling centre is to Portsmouth residents and we want to find an appropriate way to re-open it so residents can go there while maintaining social distancing rules. We are waiting for exact details from government on how they want people to be able to use these facilities but we will do everything we can to keep them safe and clean for staff and visitors. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been working hard to ensure waste and recycling collections have continued for homes across the city. Everyone should keep following the national rules on social distancing and check council website for the latest local information."

More information on how the HWRC will operate when it reopens will be available when it is confirmed.