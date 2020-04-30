  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Plans for Portsmouth household waste recycling centre to reopen

Published: 30th April 2020 21:19

Portsmouth's household waste and recycling centre (HWRC) could reopen on 11 May.

Portsmouth Council is working with partners on plans to allow residents safe access to the Port Solent site.

This date is subject to further guidance expected from the government next week on travel to an HWRC during the COVID-19 outbreak. The HWRC was temporarily closed at the end of March following the government’s announcement that people should stay at home to protect the NHS and prevent the spread of Coronavirus, and only travel for very limited and specific reasons. 

Portsmouth's HWRC is part of a contract involving Hampshire and Southampton councils so all three areas are working on plans together, along with Veolia, the company that operates the sites.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said: "We know how important the household waste and recycling centre is to Portsmouth residents and we want to find an appropriate way to re-open it so residents can go there while maintaining social distancing rules. We are waiting for exact details from government on how they want people to be able to use these facilities but we will do everything we can to keep them safe and clean for staff and visitors. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been working hard to ensure waste and recycling collections have continued for homes across the city. Everyone should keep following the national rules on social distancing and check council website for the latest local information."

More information on how the HWRC will operate when it reopens will be available when it is confirmed.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies