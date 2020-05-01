Fareham Council Launches VE Day Home Schooling and Stay at Home Street Party Pack

Published: 1st May 2020 13:03

Home schooling resources and a “Stay At Home Street Party” pack have been launched by Fareham Borough Council to help residents across the Borough mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8th.

The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has meant events planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe in 1945 have had to be shelved. The early May Bank Holiday has been moved to Friday 8th to allow for a weekend of national commemorations, street parties and other events; these may now be held later in the year.

However, VE Day was May 8th in 1945 and Fareham Borough Council wants its residents to be able to mark the occasion on the actual 75th anniversary.

The Council has teamed up with a teacher to produce home schooling lesson plans and supporting resources for parents to help young people in the Borough learn about VE Day. The home-schooling pack is designed to be used each day in the week leading up to May 8th.

The Council has also produced a “Stay At Home Street Party” pack for residents. It includes:

A competition for residents to design their own bunting to hang or stick in their front windows, with a chance to win a home-delivered afternoon tea.

A VE Day themed quiz that they can use with family and friends virtually on video conferencing services, or among the family at home.

A VE Day themed Word Search.

Some war-time recipes based on the rations available in 1945 for residents to try at home themselves.

The words to We’ll Meet Again, the Dame Vera Lynn song made famous during the war and recently referenced by The Queen in her address to the national during the pandemic.

A Spotify playlist of war-time songs compiled especially by the Council for the VE Day Stay At Home Street Parties

Fareham Borough Council Executive Leader Councillor Sean Woodward said: “VE Day is an important anniversary in our country’s history and we want to be sure that, despite the pandemic lockdown, residents have the chance to mark it in their own way.

“We know parents have been superbly tackling the difficult challenge of home-schooling their children - our lesson plans and resources will support their teaching and learning throughout VE Day week, and help children to understand the importance of VE Day to the nation.

“In 1945 the country celebrated the end of hostilities in Europe like never before, with street parties and other events. We had hoped to recreate that for the 75th anniversary this year until the Coronavirus pandemic put an end to those plans. Our Stay At Home Street Party pack will help all those who do still want to mark this very significant milestone.

“It would be fantastic if everyone across Fareham would join in a Borough-wide singalong of We’ll Meet Again at 9:00pm on Friday May 8th as we pay our own tribute to all those who fought in the Second World War for our freedom today, and at the same time to think about those nearest and dearest to us that we are missing seeing right now.

“I know how frustrating and difficult it continues to be for residents who are staying at home because of this lockdown. We want our VE Day packs to be something families and individuals can make use of to help mark this important anniversary.”

The downloadable home schooling and Stay At Home Street Party packs, and the Spotify playlist link, can be found at www.fareham.gov.uk/leisure/veday75.aspx.

