Woman Dies on the A3(M) Near Waterlooville in Road Traffic Incident

Published: 3rd May 2020 11:33

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed on the A3(M) Southbound at Waterlooville at 11:55pm on Friday the 1st May.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, has yet to be formally identified. She was hit by a car and died at the scene from her injuries.



It happened near a footbridge that runs between across the A3(M) between Tempest Avenue and the Warren in Leigh Park.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44200154360

