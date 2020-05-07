Family Pays Tribute to Woman Who Died on A3(M)

Published: 7th May 2020 19:07

The family of a woman who died on the A3(M) on Friday night (1 May) have today paid tribute to her.

Police were called at just before midnight following reports of a collision involving a woman and a car.

Victoria Blake, 37, of Forest End, Waterlooville, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have today paid tribute to her.

They said “It is with much sadness that we announce the death of Vickii.

“Vickii was much loved by her husband Damon, her three beautiful daughters Tamzyn, Mia and Elise, and her brother Alex.

“We will always treasure the memories we created and you will always be in our hearts.”

Officers are continuing to make enquiries into the exact circumstances of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101, and quote the reference number 44200154360.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.