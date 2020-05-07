Man Charged After Officers Called to Southsea store

Published: 7th May 2020 19:09

A man has been charged after several bottles of alcohol were smashed inside a Portsmouth shop.

Neil Stevens, 66, of Waverley Road, has been charged with causing criminal damage and for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

It comes after officers were called to the Co-op store on Albert Road at 6.30pm yesterday (May 6) following reports of a man who had come into the store and started dropping bottles of alcohol onto the floor.

Mr Stevens is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (May 7).

