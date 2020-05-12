  • Bookmark this page

Three Women Arrested in Connection With the Discovery of a Baby's Body in January

Published: 12th May 2020 08:11

Officers investigating the death of a baby girl who was found in Portsmouth earlier this year have arrested three women.

A 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth, have been arrested this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The arrests come as a result of the investigations into the discovery of the baby’s body at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road on the morning of January 25.

The women are in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Baker said: “We know that this case was upsetting for a lot of people within the community and we want to reassure you that our officers are trained to deal with sensitive investigations such as this, which can often be very complex, and will do what is needed to get the right outcome for all those involved.

“While we know that many of you will have questions, we hope you will understand that we are not in a position to provide any further details while this investigation continues to progress. When we are in a position where we can update further, we will.

“Our officers will be conducting enquiries in the city today, so if you have any concerns or information that could help, please speak to them.”

If anyone has information about this case, you can still get in touch with police, either by calling 101, quoting 44200030626, or you can submit information through the online portal by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E02-PO1.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

