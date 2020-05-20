Man Arrested After Ambulance Crew Assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 20th May 2020 12:33

A man was arrested last night after four emergency workers were assaulted in Portsmouth.





Officers were called just after 10pm by an ambulance crew who reported being assaulted by a man.





The crew had stopped in a layby near Anglesea Road.





One of the ambulance staff, a man, suffered a minor injury, the other three, a man and two women, were uninjured.





A 55-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.





He remains in custody at this time.

