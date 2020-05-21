Officers searching for missing Louise have discovered a body in Havant

Published: 21st May 2020 20:23

Officers searching for missing 16-year-old Louise have today (Thursday 21 May) located a body in the Havant area.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Louise’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are treating the death as suspicious, and are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie said: “Today officers located a body in an area of woodland in Havant Thicket.

“We know that news of this discovery will be very upsetting for the community, so I want to reassure you that we will be working around the clock to establish what has happened.

“We will endeavour to provide you with further updates as soon as we can, but in the meantime we’re asking the community not to speculate on the circumstances, and instead provide all information to the police in the first instance, as this is crucial to helping our enquiries.

“Thank you to everyone in the community who has offered their support so far and has assisted us with this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44200163113, or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit information through the online portal by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E08-PO1

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.