Arrests Made Following Public Order Incident at Southsea Common

Published: 22nd May 2020 16:39

Four people have been arrested following a public order incident at Southsea Common.



Officers were called at 6.09pm on Thursday 21 May to a report of a fight amongst a large group of people.

Shortly afterwards, police received a report that a group of males were trying to gain access to a property in Nightingale Road.



Officers arrived and four people were arrested.

Those arrested are:

A 21-year-old man from Essex, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place





Two 17-year-old boys from Portsmouth, both arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply





A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply

All four remain in police custody.

A meat cleaver and bottles were seized.

Three boys attended Queen Alexandra Hospital following this incident. No serious injuries were reported.

As a result of this incident and the associated anti-social behaviour, a dispersal order has been authorised, which will run from 4pm today (Friday 22 May) until 3:59pm on Sunday 24 May and covers the areas of Southsea Common and immediate surrounding roads and The Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.

The order gives a police officer the power to order a person to leave the area for a 48-hour period with no return. Refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

The order, which has to be authorised by a police inspector, is made under the Anti Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 (Section 34).

Neighbourhood Inspector Marcus Cator said: “This is a concerning incident and will have been witnessed by people legitimately using Southsea Common.

“An investigation is underway, and officers are following several lines of enquiry.

“If you saw what happened, please call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200180867.

“I’d also like to remind people that the regulations on public gatherings are still in place, meaning you cannot gather in groups with those that are not in your household. We would also urge that parents are aware of their children’s whereabouts during this time, and ensure that their children comply with the Government guidance.

“We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to do what they need to do to prevent the spread of infection. If necessary, we will enforce.

“We are working with our partners and have robust plans in place, and officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team and Response and Patrol teams will be patrolling Southsea Common this Bank Holiday weekend.”

