The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth

Man Charged With Murder Following Death of 21-year-old Man in Havant and Serious Assault of a Woman

Published: 26th May 2020 12:06

Officers investigating the death of 21-year-old George Allison and the serious assault of a 27-year-old woman, have charged a man. 

The charges come after the report of a disturbance at an address in Tichborne Grove, Havant at 11pm on Saturday 23 May. 

On arrival, officers found a man and a woman who had both sustained stab wounds. The 21-year-old man from Havant, identified as George Allison from Riders Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old woman, from Southsea sustained serious injuries. 

Kevin Joseph Batchelor, aged 25 of East Hill, Cambourne, Cornwall has been charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. 

He will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 26 May). 

The 33-year-old woman from Havant who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been questioned by officers and released under investigation. 

The 31-year-old man from Hayling Island arrested on suspicion of murder, and assisting an offender has been questioned by officers. He will have no further action taken against him regarding murder. He remains under investigation for assisting an offender. 

If you have any information that you think might help this investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44200184002 or go to the online portal - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E09-PO1

