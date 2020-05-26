Officers Investigating Death of Louise Smith Carrying Out Extensive Fingertip Search of Havant Thicket

Published: 26th May 2020 18:14

Officers investigating the death of 16-year-old Louise Smith have today been continuing with extensive fingertip searches at Havant Thicket.

A cordon remains in place at the site as search officers conduct the precise search, which will continue tomorrow (Weds).

Police have also been continuing with house-to-house enquiries in Leigh Park, as we look to piece together Louise’s final movements.

Louise was reported missing from the Leigh Park area on Friday 8 May (VE Day), with her body sadly being found in Havant Thicket on Thursday 21 May.

The priority of police remains finding out what happened to her after she was last seen, around midday on VE Day in Somborne Drive.

Can you help trace Louise's movements from the Somborne Drive and Greywell Road area, up to the location where Louise was found?

Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie said: “We have read the tributes that have been paid to Louise and we know just how much she meant to the community.

“I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to find out who is responsible, to bring justice for her and for her family.

“You will continue to see our presence at Havant Thicket in the coming days, as we carry out an extensive search of the area.

“Officers will also be in Leigh Park, conducting house-to-house enquiries and seeking CCTV and dash cam footage.”

Det Chief Supt Mackechnie added: “This is a tragic case and if you have any information you believe could help us, no matter how small or insignificant you may believe it to be, then please do not hesitate to contact us.

“I want to ask you to cast your mind back and focus on the afternoon of VE Day.

“Maybe you saw Louise that afternoon, in Somborne Drive, High Lawn Way or in the area of the Thicket, or she may perhaps be in the background of mobile phone footage you have from the events that day?

“We also want to hear from any walkers, or runners, or anyone who could have been in the area of the Thicket that afternoon.

“If you use apps like Strava or other tracker apps when you are out walking or running, please check them to see if you were in these areas that afternoon and whether this helps you to remember seeing Louise.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200163113, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

And you can also submit information through the online portal by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E08-PO1

