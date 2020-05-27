Two Re-arrested in Investigation into Death of 16-year-old Louise Smith

Published: 27th May 2020 13:05

Officers investigating the death of 16-year-old Louise Smith have today re-arrested a man and woman from Havant.

The 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and the 29-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in custody at this time.

Both were previously arrested on suspicion of kidnap on May 14 and had been released on bail.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.