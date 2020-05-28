Man Charged With Murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith

Published: 28th May 2020 21:24

Officers investigating the death of 16-year-old Louise Smith have tonight charged a man.

Shane Lee Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

A 29-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

