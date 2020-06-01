Family Pay Tribute to Louise

Published: 1st June 2020 18:50

Tribute has today been paid to 16-year-old Louise Smith.

Louise was reported missing from the Leigh Park area on Friday 8 May (VE Day).

Sadly, her body was found in Havant Thicket on Thursday 21 May.

Today, her family paid tribute to her.

In a statement, they said: “Louise was a typical 16 year old girl, who enjoyed spending time with her friends. She loved animals and being outdoors.

“She will be remembered as a smiley, generous person who loved her family and was loved by all.”

They added: “Louise had beautiful blue eyes, a cheeky smile and was known for her kindness to others. She loved animals and had a sarcastic sense of humour.”

