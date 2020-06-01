Appeal for Mobile Phone Footage Following Southsea Common Incident

Published: 1st June 2020 18:56

Police are appealing for members of the public who recorded footage on their mobile phones of a public order incident on Southsea Common on Thursday 21 May.

Police issued a witness appeal closer to the time regarding the incident, which saw a fight amongst a large group of people on the Common. Police were called at 6.09pm.

Shortly afterwards, a report was received that a group of males were trying to gain access to a property in Nightingale Road.

A meat cleaver and bottles were seized by police and three boys attended Queen Alexandra Hospital following this incident. No serious injuries were reported.



Officers have been told that members of the public filmed the incident on the Common as it unfolded, and are keen to capture any video footage to help with our enquiries.

If you filmed this incident, or witnessed it and have not yet spoken to police, please call 101 and quote 44200180867.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Four people have been arrested as part of this investigation, and have since been released on police bail until the 18th of June.

Those arrested are:

A 21-year-old man from Essex, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Two 17-year-old boys from Portsmouth, both arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply

