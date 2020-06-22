Two Arrested Following Assault on Southsea Common Last Week

Published: 22nd June 2020 12:40

Officers investigating an assault of a woman on Southsea Common last week have arrested two people.





A 25-year-old woman, from Cosham, and a 22-year-old woman, from central Portsmouth, have both been arrested on suspicion of GBH.





They remain in custody at this time.





The arrests come as part of our investigations into an assault on a 20-year-old woman, from Havant, on June 17, at around 8.30pm.





The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries to her head and face. She has since been discharged.





DS Jamie Palmer said: “Our investigations into this nasty assault are continuing and we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information about what happened on the common that evening.





“We know from the footage taken of what happened that there were a lot of people in the area, so if you have yet to speak to us, please contact us immediately.





“I also want to reiterate my earlier appeal for people to stop sharing the footage of the incident online, as this is only causing further distress to the victim and her family.





“If you have any footage or images from that evening, please call us on 101, quoting 44200219951





“Southsea Common remains a priority area for our officers, who will continue their patrols today, so if you have any concerns or any information which you think could help with the investigation, please speak to them.”

