Port Solent Brings the Holiday to You as it Reopens Restaurants and Bars

Author: A promotion on behalf of Port Solent Published: 23rd June 2020 18:41

Going on holiday might not be top of your list for 2020 anymore, but Port Solent is bringing the holiday feeling to you as it reopens many bars and restaurants following the site’s closure during COVID-19.

Within just a few footsteps, visitors to the waterside leisure destination can sample flavours from Brazil, USA, Italy, France, India, Spain and the UK without needing to fly anywhere from Saturday 4 July 2020, and all parking is free.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager at Port Solent, said: “We understand for a variety of reasons people may not be going on their summer holiday abroad this year but our huge selection of outdoor dining options teamed with cuisines from around the world will have visitors feeling like they’re on holiday without needing to travel.

“Not only have we got glorious weather to enjoy, but sitting by the marina, you could easily be in the Mediterranean and visitors can be reassured that all our tables are socially distanced. We can’t wait to welcome people back to experience their first restaurant meal out since March.”

The Port Solent team advises booking in advance directly with restaurants to guarantee your outdoor table and to try visiting outside of peak times to minimise the amount of people during your visit.

Anyone wishing to check which restaurants are open and obtain contact details for booking can visit www.portsolent.com from 1st July.

