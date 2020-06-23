Can You Help Police Identify This Man After Incident in Southsea?

Published: 23rd June 2020 19:38

Can you help the police identify this man?

They want to speak with him in connection with an incident in which a woman was touched inappropriately while walking along Elphinstone Road, Southsea, with a friend around 10.35pm on Sunday 14 June.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, black and of slim build, with an afro in two styled buns.

He was wearing a long sleeve black puffer jacket and black jogging bottoms.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Humble said: “I appreciate that this is not the clearest of images, but hope that something about it may help you to recognise the man in the picture.

“This was an upsetting incident and we are keen to speak with this man.

“Please, look closely at the photo, if this reminds you of anyone you know, please call us and let us know.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200215087. Or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.