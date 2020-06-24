  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Two Women Charged Following Serious Assault on Southsea Common

Published: 24th June 2020 14:24
Officers investigating a serious assault of a woman on Southsea Common have charged two women.

Minnie-Mo Hunt, aged 25 of High Street Cosham and Daisy Hunt, aged 22, of Berkshire Close, Central Portsmouth, have both been charged with attempt to cause grievous bodily harm.

It comes following a serious assault on a 20-year-old woman, on June 17, at around 8.30pm.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries to her head and face. She has since been discharged.

The two women have both been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on June 24.

We would like to thank members of the public for their support in this investigation but also ask the public not to speculate about those involved or share footage on social media as this remains a live investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
