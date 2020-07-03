Portsmouth Play Parks Set to Reopen

Published: 3rd July 2020 13:49

As lockdown measures are gradually eased, Portsmouth City Council will begin to reopen play parks across the city from this weekend (4th July) with families encouraged to maintain social distancing when visiting.

Some of the city's biggest play parks, including those at the Canoe Lake, Kingston Recreation Ground, Milton Park and Drayton Park, will reopen to families on Saturday for children to enjoy from the weekend. Smaller parks, skate parks and outdoor fitness sites will gradually reopen from Monday (6 July).

To help keep Portsmouth safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus, social distancing measures and hygiene guidelines will need to be observed in the play parks. Signs in each park will remind visitors to follow guidelines, including:

• Stay 2m from other people wherever you can, or more than 1m where you can’t

• Practice good hygiene – regularly wash your hands or use hand sanitiser and avoid touching your face

• Leave as soon as you’ve finished so others can use the facilities safely

• Do not use this equipment if you or anyone in your household has coronavirus symptoms – if that is the case you should be self-isolating at home

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development & Deputy Leader, comments: "It's great news that we can now begin reopening play parks across the city, with social distancing guidelines in place. Portsmouth's children have played their own crucial part in helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so I hope they enjoy being able to get back to the business of safely enjoying the swings and slides from the weekend, whilst remembering to follow the government advice."

Parks due to reopen on Saturday 4 July:

• Anchorage Park

• Baffins Pond

• Bransbury Park

• Canoe Lake

• College Park

• Drayton Park

• Hilsea Lido Play Area

• Kingston Recreation Ground

• Milton Park

• Southsea Common

• Victoria Park

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.