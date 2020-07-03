  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Litterers Told: Don't Be a Din - Put it in the Bin

Published: 3rd July 2020 14:07

"Don't be a din - put it in the bin" is the message to litterers in Portsmouth.

The city has seen a big increase in littering as people return to using parks and open spaces following the easing of lockdown measures.

Nearly five tonnes of discarded litter is estimated to have been collected during May alone, more than double the equivalent amount for the same period last year.

As a result Portsmouth City Council has launched the straight-talking campaign to try to encourage people to act more responsibly.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We want people to keep enjoying our parks and open spaces, they are one of the best things about the city, but we need everyone to act responsibly.

"There is no excuse for littering, people who do it just don't care and have a lack of respect for others using the area. We're hoping that a bit of straight talking will make people realise the impact of their behaviour and get them to be more considerate in future."

The council has introduced an extra 60 bins to Southsea seafront at the end of May, 40 on the promenade and 20 on the common. While this gives people more opportunity to dispose of their waste without littering it is not the answer to the problem.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said: "We need people to think of the best way they can dispose of rubbish, putting it in a bin is better than throwing it on the floor but there are actually a lot of things people could take home and recycle which would be even better.

"If someone brings a picnic from home, it's easier to take the empty rubbish home with them than it was to bring the food out in the first place. If people can help us by doing that, they can recycle some of the rubbish and it means we have nice, tidy public spaces without having to spend lots of public money on cleaning them."

The council spends around £160,000 on clearing rubbish from parks and open spaces every year.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies