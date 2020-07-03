  • Bookmark this page

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Tribute to Woman Who Died in Collision on Down End Road

Published: 3rd July 2020 14:37

The family of a woman who died in a collision on Down End Way have paid tribute to her.

Police were called at 12.40am on Thursday 25 June to reports of a collision on Down End Road in Fareham.

Erica Ward, 21, of Kingscote Road in Paulsgrove, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. 

Paying tribute to her today, her family said: “Erica was a kind, caring and much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. 

“Her capacity to empathise and care for others in pain was unlimited and her determination was unyielding. 

“Some of her happiest moments were found whilst volunteering for the LUPS scheme in Fareham, offering respite care for disabled children. 

“Erica was taken far too soon, we are devastated by this sudden loss. 

“She will be deeply missed by many but will remain in our memories and hearts forever.”

Officers investigating the exact cause of the collision continue to appeal for any information, dash cam footage, or CCTV that may assist in our investigation.

Please phone 101 and quote the reference 44200230693.
Comments

