Body Found in Search for Missing Paul Daraz

Published: 13th July 2020 21:33
Officers searching for missing Paul Daraz from Horndean have found a body.
 
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
 
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file shall be prepared for the coroner.
