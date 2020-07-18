Police Appeal After Report of Motor Boat Being Driven at Swan

Published: 18th July 2020 15:45

Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a motor boat driving at speed at a swan at Langstone Harbour.

On Wednesday 15 July, a white power boat, with a single outboard engine, reportedly appeared to be being driven at excess speed before changing course to drive at a nearby swan.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said, "Officers are making enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident, and we are now turning to the public for help.

"We are seeking to identify the owner of the boat in this image. We realise it is not the highest quality image, but we hope that someone may know of a person who owns a boat like this and was at Langstone Harbour on Wednesday."

If you know anyone with a boat like this one or were at Langstone Harbour on Wednesday, you can call 101, quoting the reference 44200264296.

