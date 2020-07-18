  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Police Appeal After Report of Motor Boat Being Driven at Swan

Published: 18th July 2020 15:45

Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a motor boat driving at speed at a swan at Langstone Harbour.

On Wednesday 15 July, a white power boat, with a single outboard engine, reportedly appeared to be being driven at excess speed before changing course to drive at a nearby swan.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said, "Officers are making enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident, and we are now turning to the public for help.

"We are seeking to identify the owner of the boat in this image. We realise it is not the highest quality image, but we hope that someone may know of a person who owns a boat like this and was at Langstone Harbour on Wednesday."

If you know anyone with a boat like this one or were at Langstone Harbour on Wednesday, you can call 101, quoting the reference 44200264296.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies